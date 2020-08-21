DNC 2020

As DNC ends, RNC looks to deliver 'more energy' to appeal to swing voters

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The virtual nature of the 2020 Democratic National Convention wasn't its only unconventional aspect.

Indeed, the rapid transition from the DNC to the 2020 Republican National Convention is also unique, though perhaps more appropriate for a society obsessed with immediacy and an unquenchable thirst for content.

"I think with baseball and other examples out there, people aren't good at paying attention for long amounts of time," Former North Carolina Governor Bev Purdue said. "I do believe there will be a different story painted next week, and I think people have to weigh where there head is."

Purdue, a Democrat who served for eight years in Raleigh, was a veteran of five conventions before this year's "Digital DNC."

"They're boring and loud and hot and only exciting some of the time," Purdue joked. "This year I didn't feel old or jaded or out of touch. I felt like a real American and hearing people talk about why this party is going to lead us into the future. I thought it was a wonderful change."

WATCH: Boy says Joe Biden helped him overcome stutter in moving DNC speech
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: "Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life," the teen said. "Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he could do for all of us."



Purdue, interestingly, was a noted supporter of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in the primary; she continues to be conscious of how Vice President Joe Biden will appeal to swing voters in a purple, pragmatic state like North Carolina.

"In North Carolina if you at all lean in the center, or center left or center right, I believe you would've left the convention feeling hopeful about the voices of America and the ability of Joe Biden to touch a heart string," she said. "I think he can help America heal itself."

Republicans, of course, are already on the offensive ahead of Monday's RNC, which will begin in Charlotte and continue with speeches from across the country, including First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday in Washington.

RELATED: President Trump, daughter Ivanka to visit North Carolina Monday in support of farmers, coronavirus relief

President Trump is also expected to speak at the White House on Thursday to accept the nomination.

"The job they had to do at the Democratic Convention was tell you Joe Biden was a nice guy," Rep. Richard Hudson (R-North Carolina) said. "They did not talk about any of the dangerous policy positions he has. It just seemed to me they're out of touch. They're trying to connect with the American people who are going through tough times but they've got millionaire celebrities as the face of the presentation."

Fact-checking the conventions: Facts behind claims made about minimum wage, kids in 'cages' at the 2020 DNC

Hudson said North Carolinians should expect a much more upbeat "celebration" when they tune into the RNC.

"He's kept every promise he's made, he built the greatest economy of our lifetime, he rebuilt our military and then COVID punched us in the gut," Hudson said. "I think the president's case is very simple: 'I built the best economy and if you reelect me I'll do it again.'"

North Carolina on ABC's This Week with George Stephanapolous



Despite the Republicans not holding their full convention in Charlotte, national attention on the Tar Heel State is certain to continue because of its status as a key batteground.

Martha Raddatz, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent at ABC News, visited Raleigh on Friday as part of her reporting on a special series called "Six for the Win", an in depth look at six states--all won by Trump in 2016--that will undoubtedly be the difference again in 2020.

"You've got two candidates: the incumbent you've been watching for four years, and you've got Joe Biden, who's been around a really, really, really long time," Raddatz said. "So what (swing voters) are after is a mystery."

As for what she expects at the RNC, Raddatz said "When Joe Biden spoke, he does not need a crowd to get inspired. (Trump) wants it to be more exciting. He's someone who needs that crowd. He feeds off that crowd."

Raddatz's feature on North Carolina will air Sunday morning on This Week with George Stephanapolous on ABC11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighnccharlotterepublicansabc newsdnc 2020democrats2020 presidential electionrnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
President Trump to visit NC on Monday
DNC 2020
Fact checking claims made during the 2020 Democratic convention
Trump says Democrats' convention was 'gloomiest' in history
2020 DNC: Biden officially accepts Dem presidential nomination
Teen with stutter shares speaking advice Biden gave him
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: New COVID-19 clusters reported at NCSU, UNC on Friday
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Loving father attacked, killed on Raleigh trail
Goodyear employees caught in crossfire between Pres., company
2 arrested after man found shot dead in Nash Co., deputies say
Odessa Harris makes the world a better place to live in
NC in the 'red zone' for COVID-19, White House report shows
Show More
No projected winner on election night is a possibility: Expert
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Tropical Storm Laura forms, continues track to Gulf of Mexico
Triangle Restaurant Week coming to a close this weekend
UNC student-led fundraiser looks to help peers return home
More TOP STORIES News