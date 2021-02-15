NCGOP members call to censure Sen. Burr following vote to convict former President Trump

Burr was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump who was later acquitted in a 57-43 vote which fell short of the two-thirds majority required to convict an impeached president.
While the NCGOP has not yet released an explicit statement, ABC11 confirmed with a spokesperson that there will be an advisory out Monday morning and a statement following a meeting.
During the 2020 presidential election, Trump won North Carolina. Many GOP members saying that Burr's vote went against the "will of the people."
"North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing," NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley said following Burr's vote on Saturday.
Kyshia Lineberger, a Republican National committeewoman, took to Facebook saying "I absolutely support a censure of Senator Richard Burr, NC for his vote on the impeachment of President Trump."
Following Lineberger's call, fellow Republican congressman Dan Bishop echoed calls to censure his fellow congressman on Twitter.
Former Rep. Mark Walker took no time to criticize Burr's vote and further advertised his running for his position.
Wrong vote, Sen. Burr. I am running to replace Richard Burr because North Carolina needs a true conservative champion as their next senator. Join me → https://t.co/R4vNpN0Njx pic.twitter.com/rw3nMSleIY— Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) February 13, 2021
Should the retiring senator be censured from the NCGOP, he would be the first since 2016 when former party chair member Hasan Harnett was reprimanded for "false and malicious statements."
