Some wait hours to vote early in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early in-person voting in underway in North Carolina.

This year, the historically popular form of casting ballots has been upstaged by people voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 60% of the ballots cast in 2016 in North Carolina were cast through early in-person voting. However, that percentage likely will be lower in 2020 because 500,000 people have already cast ballots by mail.

Early-vote locations opened in all 100 counties Thursday morning, and they will remain open through Oct. 31.

Long lines greeted voters at many polling locations at 8 a.m. when polls opened Thursday.

"I have never seen a line this long this early since I've been voting, and I'm not a baby," Janice Hawkins said.

Whether out of excitement, fear, or civic duty, turnout in 2020 is on pace to be much higher than in 2016.

"This is our right. So if anything, I'm not going to let anyone take that away from me. So I'm going to do what I have to do; let my voice be heard," Denise Lytle said.

Some voters in Wake Forest said they waited as long as five hours.

The locations all have COVID-19 procedures in place to keep voters safe and reduce the spread of the virus.

Voters will see hand sanitizing stations at the entrance and exits of all buildings as well as dividers in place between voters and poll workers at check-in.

The pens used to fill out your ballot will not be re-used. Each voter will get their own new pen to vote with.

Booths will be cleaned after each use and masks will be given to those who need them. However, masks are not mandatory.

Early voting has proved massively popular earlier this week in several other states. Lines have been seen stretching for miles, resulting in multiple hour wait times.

In Durham, county officials have created a tool to allow voters to easily see the estimated wait time at their polling location. Click here to see that tool.

Also in Durham, GoDurham buses are offering free rides to people wanting to vote early.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Sen. Kamala Harris will both be in North Carolina on the state's first day of early voting.

Trump will be in Greenville to hold his 15th 2020 campaign event in the Tar Heel state.

Harris will be stumping for herself and Joe Biden in Charlotte and Asheville.
