Sen. Kamala Harris to hold virtual event for North Carolina voters after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled her planned visit to North Carolina on Thursday and then scheduled, in its place, a virtual event.
It came after her communications director, Liz Allen, as well as a non-staff flight crew member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the campaign, Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, with either person in the past two days. For that reason, Harris is not required to quarantine.
Her aide announced Thursday afternoon that the senator and her husband had tested negative.
However, out of an abundance of caution and in order to set an example of caution, the campaign said it was cancelling the vice presidential nominee's campaign travel activities through Sunday.
Instead, Harris will hold a virtual event in North Carolina to join Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Congresswoman Alma Adams in celebrating the first day of early voting.
"This is the sort of conduct we have continuously modeled in this campaign," Biden's camp said in a press release.
President Donald Trump, who spent four days in the hospital two weeks ago to undergo treatment for COVID-19, appeared at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday.
