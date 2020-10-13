Sen. Kamala Harris to make another campaign stop in North Carolina

Harris will stop in Asheville and Charlotte on Thursday, October 15.
Harris is vying to become the first female vice president in U.S. history. She and her running mate Joe Biden are leading in most national polls and even have an edge in many North Carolina polls--although the Tar Heel state remains very close.
President Donald Trump has made North Carolina a top priority in his re-election campaign. He and Vice President Mike Pence have made more than a dozen trips to the state in recent weeks.
The president is scheduled to also be in North Carolina on Thursday. He will be in Greenville, campaigning in North Carolina for the first time since he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
The last time the president was in Greenville was in the summer of 2019. There he made headlines for his derogatory comments toward sitting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat.
