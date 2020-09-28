Sen. Kamala Harris campaigns in Wake County as she tries to become first female VP in US history

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County is serving as another stop on the campaign trail for both Democrats and Republicans. Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, and the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, are scheduled for appearances Monday afternoon.
Harris arrived in Wake County around noon. She is scheduled to speak at Shaw University around 2:30 p.m.
The Biden Campaign said Harris will likely talk about the Supreme Court and what's at stake in this election for the American people, from the Affordable Care Act to other issues affecting their everyday lives.
Later in the afternoon, Harris will be at a local barber shop to talk to the owner and patrons about what's important to them in the coming years.
She will wrap up her visit at a Sister to Sister meets Shop Talk roundtable where she will hear from Black North Carolinians and highlight the importance of voting to affect change.
Who is Sen. Kamala Harris?
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both recently been in North Carolina. Trump has traveled to the state more than a dozen times in his presidency.
Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden made his first North Carolina campaign stop since his nomination in Charlotte last week at a Black economic summit.
Lara Trump campaign visit in New Hill
President Donald Trump's campaign officials said Lara Trump will be returning to her home state of North Carolina for a 'Make America Great Again!' event starting at 6:30 p.m. in New Hill.
During the event, Lara Trump is expected to speak directly to attendees and echo her father-in-law's agenda to 'Make America Great Again'.
Dallas Woodhouse, with the conservative-leaning think tank Civitas Institute, expects Lara to speak on issues surrounding absentee ballots within North Carolina.
The event will be held at Finnigan's Run Farm right outside of Apex.
