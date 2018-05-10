POLITICS

South Carolina offices close for Confederate Memorial Day

Confederate flag (Shutterstock)

COLUMBIA, S.C --
South Carolina state government offices are closed as the state marks Confederate Memorial Day.

A number of local governments are also closed Thursday to mark the holiday held each May 10.

South Carolina is one of six states in the South to observe a Confederate Memorial Day, although the dates vary.

South Carolina chose May 10 because it is the day when Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson died in 1863 after he was wounded by his own troops and the day Union soldiers captured fleeing Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Georgia in 1865.

The Legislature will still meet Thursday in its final day of regular session.

Lawmakers have engaged in little debate about changing the holiday, even after removing the Confederate flag from Statehouse grounds in 2015.

Related:

Some see yearbook photo as disrespectful
A yearbook picture at a Cumberland County school is stirring up controversy. Some parents and students say they're horrified after seeing a picture of a student wearing a Confederate flag shirt, holding a gun while standing in what appears to be a cotton field.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentconfederate flagSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News