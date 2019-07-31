State Board of Elections chairman resigns after inappropriate joke

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says the State Board of Elections Chairman Robert Cordle has resigned after telling an inappropriate joke at a meeting Monday.Cooper's spokesperson, Ford Porter, released this statement Tuesday night:In a resignation letter, Cordle wrote:"This letter is to inform you that I am resigning my position as chair of the State Board of Elections, effective immediately.I sincerely apologize to those who heard my joke at the elections conference on Monday and all those affected by my words.I thank you for the privilege to serve my state and the citizens of North Carolina in this important position and wish my fellow board members, Executive Director (Karen) Brinson Bell and State Board staff success in upcoming elections."ABC11 is working to get more information, check back for details.