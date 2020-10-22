President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at Robeson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

The announcement comes shortly after Trump declared his support for a bill that would federally recognize the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.
The Trump/Pence campaign said the president will deliver remarks on "fighting for forgotten men and women in Lumberton" at 12:30 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
This is President Trump's eighth visit to North Carolina since September; in total, this marks Trump's 17th appearance in the Tar Heel State. His most recent visit was Wednesday when he held a campaign rally in Gastonia.
Trump's visit will come a day after his son, Eric Trump, is scheduled to attend an "Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer and Patriotism" in Raleigh at RFA Church.
According to the most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force Report for governors, obtained by ABC News, Lumberton is one of five localities in the "red zone" for COVID-19 cases per capita and percentage of positive tests. Task force officials found Robeson County, which is also in the "red zone," had the highest number of new cases per capita of any county in North Carolina for the week from October 10-16.
The most recent available data shows 10.6% of tests are positive in Robeson County, nearly double the statewide average of 5.9%.