Vice President Mike Pence will host rally in Kinston on Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- With a little more than a week before the election, Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Tar Heel state for a planned rally one day after President Donald Trump.
In a news release, campaign officials said Pence will host a "Make America Great Again" victory rally at the Kinston Jet Center on Sunday evening. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event.
The Vice President's visit will be the third by the Trump/Pence campaign in as many days. Friday, the president's son Eric Trump is scheduled to attend an "Evangelicals for Trump" event in Raleigh. Saturday, the president himself will deliver remarks in Robeson County at the fairgrounds.
Early voting is well underway in North Carolina, and in Lenoir County, where Pence will visit, more than 39% of the county's 37,998 voters have already cast their ballot.
Pence last visited North Carolina for a rally in Selma where he touted the president's economic success and his support for law enforcement.
According to FiveThirtyEight, polls released earlier this week show former Vice President Joe Biden with a slight lead over President Trump in North Carolina.
