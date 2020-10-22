Politics

Planning to vote early? Here's why this is the perfect time

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brianna Woods came to Roberts Community Center in east Raleigh wearing her comfy sneakers. She was expecting to stand for hours to cast her ballot.

"I was prepared. I was prepared for anything," she said.

Woods ended up buzzing in and out, not knowing these next few days are typically lowest in terms of voter turnout.

"I'm very, very grateful I didn't have to deal with the long wait time. Everything was great," Woods said.

Did you experience issues while at your polling site trying to vote? Tell us about it here.

Wake County Elections Board Member Gerry Cohen said that Thursday through Sunday are typically the best times to go to the polls if you want to avoid long lines.

Cohen said there is a lull this week. Polling sites are typically packed the first week of early voting and as the window closing, there will be another crush of voters. The turnout wanes between those weeks.

Wake County has a new interactive tool where residents can check estimated wait times.

QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE:

For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.

The latest data shows more than a third of Wake's total population has already cast their ballot.

Mary Olaoseobikan snapped a picture at a selfie station once she was done.

She was happy the process went quickly but said that she would have gladly waited. After all, it's taken her years to get to this point of being able to do her civic duty.

"I'm from Nigeria. I became a citizen last year, 2019," she said.

Olaoseobikan said the experience was a bit emotional and thrilling.

"I was excited," she said. "I came in, I filled out the ballot paper and submitted it and wow, it's my first time in America. I'm so glad."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found in NC
Skipping appointments could cause harm, doctors and dentists warn
Historic slave plantation in Durham known for brutality, rape and resilience
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Family of woman killed in house fire sends safety warning
Shipping expert: Start online holiday shopping now
Show More
Unscripted Durham adds igloo dining to extend patio season
Trump to deliver remarks at Robeson Co. Fairgrounds on Saturday
Durham's food banks struggle to feed families as pandemic lingers on
LATEST: Raleigh cheer gym warns parents of potential exposure
Lewd Fort Bragg tweets were not part of a hack after all
More TOP STORIES News