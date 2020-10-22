native american

President Donald Trump announces support for federal recognition of Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump announced his support for a bill that would federally recognize the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

"For more than a century, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has sought federal recognition, but has been met with indifference and red tape," the president said in a written statement Wednesday evening. "Lumbee Nation is forgotten no more!"

North Carolina senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis sponsored the Lumbee Recognition Act in May 2019. The bill would make members of the Lumbee Tribe eligible for additional benefits and services from the federal government.

"I want to thank President Trump for his support for the Lumbee Recognition Act, legislation I co-introduced to give the Lumbee Tribe full federal recognition," said Sen. Tillis in a written statement. "Federal recognition has been a long time coming and I am proud to have worked with President Trump and the North Carolina delegation to get us one step closer to getting this legislation passed out of Congress and signed into law."

Rep. Dan Bishop, whose district includes the Lumbee Tribe, also voiced his support for the act.

"The Lumbee in my district have waited decades for the full federal recognition they deserve. President Trump shows he is their champion, and that full federal recognition -- and all the rights that come with it -- is near," said Rep. Bishop in a written statement. "My first act in Congress was to co-sponsor Lumbee recognition and advocate for its passage to my colleagues and the president. I look forward to voting for it and sending it to the president for signature to ensure the full recognition that has for too long been denied."

