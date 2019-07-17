Politics

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Mike Pence spoke to about 600 Fort Bragg troops Wednesday afternoon.

Pence visited the base on his way to a campaign appearance with President Donald Trump.

"When I told (Trump) I was going to be at Fort Bragg, I think he sounded just a little bit jealous," Pence told the crowd. "He's a great champion of the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces and their families and he wanted me to express his thanks."

Pence expressed his own appreciation to the troops saying "as I travel around this country, the American people are grateful, every day, for your service."



Trump and Pence are scheduled to attend a rally in Greenville on Wednesday night.

Congressman Richard Hudson, R-NC, was among the special guests. Hudson has long been a strong supporter of the military.

Pence closed by urging military members to be vigilant.

"Take care of one another," Pence said. "The American people are counting on you."

White House officials said Pence met with roughly 500 Special Forces soldiers, support troops and their guests before the rally.

The last time Pence visited Bragg was in October 2016.

Trump has no public plans to visit Fort Bragg during this trip. He is expected to speak in Greenville at 7 p.m.
