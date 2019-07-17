Politics

President Donald Trump holds 2020 campaign rally at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina for a campaign rally in a likely presidential battleground state that he won in 2016.

Trump is scheduled to address thousands inside Williams Arena at East Carolina University on Wednesday evening. He arrived while still taking criticism for his tweet urging four Democratic congresswomen of color to return to their countries.



Trump said Wednesday he has no regrets about his ongoing spat with the four Democratic Congresswomen that began with tweets criticized by the left as racist.

Disruptive protester escorted out. President Trump says "he goes home now to mommy."



Trump told reporters he thinks he's "winning the political argument" and "winning it by a lot."

Speaking as he departed the White House for Greenville, Trump dug in on his attacks.



"If people want to leave our country, they can. If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can," Trump said. "I'll never change on that."



Wednesday is eventful for the Trump administration in North Carolina. Vice President Mike Pence attended a private fundraiser for 9th Congressional District candidate Dan Bishop in Fayetteville and spoke to Fort Bragg military personnel and guests before joining Trump in Greenville.

Pence opened the Greenville event, held at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on the ECU campus, by taking the podium to speak ahead of the president.

Pence said the Democratic Party is increasingly led "by left-wing liberals who ridicule this country."

Pence also said the truth is "jobs are back, confidence is back" and "America is back."



Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in Raleigh to talk about her tax credit proposal designed to expand school-choice options. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is among event participants.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More TOP STORIES News