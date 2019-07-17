President Donald Trump holds 2020 campaign rally at ECU

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Trump is scheduled to address thousands inside Williams Arena at East Carolina University on Wednesday evening. He arrived while still taking criticism for his tweet urging four Democratic congresswomen of color to return to their countries.
In first remarks, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump recalls 2016 victory, including defeating @HillaryClinton, upending polls and winning in NC, MI & WI.“And here’s the point - we have to do it again.” @ABC11_WTVD @ABC @ABCPolitics @JTHVerhovek #GreenvilleNC #GreenvilleRally— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 17, 2019
Trump said Wednesday he has no regrets about his ongoing spat with the four Democratic Congresswomen that began with tweets criticized by the left as racist.
Trump told reporters he thinks he's "winning the political argument" and "winning it by a lot."
Speaking as he departed the White House for Greenville, Trump dug in on his attacks.
A full surround-sound rendition of the National Anthem at @EastCarolina. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/xLAhRCN53o— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 17, 2019
"If people want to leave our country, they can. If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can," Trump said. "I'll never change on that."
The Presidential Seal now on the podium means we’re just minutes away from @POTUS @realDonaldTrump taking the stage here at @EastCarolina. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC @ABCPolitics #GreenvilleRally pic.twitter.com/iPcE1y5ryI— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 17, 2019
Wednesday is eventful for the Trump administration in North Carolina. Vice President Mike Pence attended a private fundraiser for 9th Congressional District candidate Dan Bishop in Fayetteville and spoke to Fort Bragg military personnel and guests before joining Trump in Greenville.
Pence opened the Greenville event, held at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on the ECU campus, by taking the podium to speak ahead of the president.
Pence said the Democratic Party is increasingly led "by left-wing liberals who ridicule this country."
Pence also said the truth is "jobs are back, confidence is back" and "America is back."
RIGHT NOW: @VP taking the stage to introduce @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. “North Carolina and America need four more years.” @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @ABC @rickklein @JTHVerhovek #GreenvilleNC #greenvillerally #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/iNZKYE9Fk1— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 17, 2019
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in Raleigh to talk about her tax credit proposal designed to expand school-choice options. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is among event participants.
In what is probably a preview of what’s to come, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump’s daughter-in-law & NC-native @LaraLeaTrump trash-talks @HillaryClinton, @AOC, socialism & “Fake News.” Lara, who’s pregnant, says “we’re bringing more Trumps into this world.” @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @ABC pic.twitter.com/QaARAdYepa— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 17, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.