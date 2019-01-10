POLITICS

Want to work at the NC General Assembly? Here's how much the staff makes

North Carolina lawmakers are in session for what's likely to be the last time of 2018.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A day after his reelection as Speaker of the House, the office of Rep. Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) released details of his full staff and their salaries to ABC11.

Moore, himself, will make $38,151 in a part-time role. Most of his 15-member staff, with the exception of two interns, are full-time positions.

The Speaker's Chief of Staff, Scott "Bart" Goodson, will earn a salary of $177,423, the highest on the payroll. Jonathan Sink, who replaces Leah Burns as the deputy chief, will earn $104,475.

Six people will serve as policy advisors, including former Wake County representative Nelson Dollar, who as Senior Advisor will make $117,495. The other advisors are Lewis King ($85,672), Daniel Gurley ($84,000), Shelby Armentrout ($71,495), Cory Bryson ($69,395) and Christopher Pittman ($54,350).

The staff also comprises of Director of Communications ($75,900), Director of Boards, Communications and Constituent Services ($75,789), Executive Assistant ($59,350), Caucus Communications Liaison ($52,250), Research Assistant and Paralegal ($41,310) and two interns ($13,625 and $9,100).

All positions at the General Assembly are paid for by taxpayers as part of the state budget, which this fiscal year totals $23.9 billion. Appropriations for salaries at the General Assembly are $67.3 million, including the $1.1 million for the Speaker and his staff.
