Politics

Vote 2020: Your Questions Answered

Have questions about the election? About how Election Day will be at the polls? How to vote early? What's the deal with absentee voting? Will we find out the winner on Election Day? What prevents people from voting twice?

ABC11's Joel Brown and Jonah Kaplan helped answer those questions on our digital special 'Vote 2020: Your Questions Answered,' which featured local experts including NC State Board of Elections Public information Officer Pat Gannon, Chair for the League of Women Voters of Wake County Marian Lewin and NCCU Law Professor/Elections expert Irv Joyner.

Watch the full one-hour question and answer session in the media player above.



QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE:
