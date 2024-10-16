What we know about Trump and Harris' medical records after VP releases doctor's report

As the presidential election nears -- with just 21 days to go -- questions are swirling about the candidates' health.

Over the weekend, the White House released medical records for Vice President Kamala Harris, with her physician describing her as being in "excellent health."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has yet to release his medical records despite promising numerous times to do so. Trump previously released the results of a physical exam and memos on his health from his personal physicians.

Here's what we know and don't know about Harris' and Trump's health histories.

Harris releases medical records, Trump has not

On Saturday, the White House released a summary of Harris' health status and medical history written by her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons.

He said Harris has a history of seasonal allergies, with the most common symptoms being rhinitis and conjunctivitis, and urticaria, also known as hives. Simmons listed at least three over-the-counter and prescription medications Harris uses to treat her symptoms, which have never been "severe."

Simmons detailed Harris' most recent physical exam, which was in April 2024. He said the results were "unremarkable." The doctor also said he found her routine bloodwork was "unremarkable," though he noted that her Vitamin D levels were "in the insufficient range."

Simmons also noted that the vice president has a family history of colon cancer -- her mother died from colon cancer in 2009 -- but no personal history of other conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiac disease, pulmonary disease, neurological disorders, cancer or osteoporosis.

Additionally, Harris was noted to have mild nearsightedness, for which she wears contact lenses. Simmons said she can read comfortably without contacts or glasses.

Trump, meanwhile, released the most comprehensive results of a physical exam back in January 2018, conducted by Congressman and White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson. During the physical, Trump was described as having high cholesterol, a high body mass index and rosacea, a chronic skin condition that causes flushing or redness in the face.

At the time, the former president was said to be taking a drug to lower cholesterol, an aspirin daily to prevent heart disease and a medication for male-pattern hair loss.

In 2019 and 2020, Trump released records that reported his cholesterol levels, body mass index and prescriptions.

In November 2023, Trump released a letter from his personal physician stating he was in "excellent health." The physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, stated that Trump's weight had come down, his laboratory analysis was "favorable" and his cognitive exams were "exceptional," although he did not release specifics.

In July, following the assassination attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump released two memos from Jackson detailing his recovery after a bullet grazed his ear.

Questions remain about Trump's current health

The state of Harris' health was not known prior to the release of her medical records but few questions were left unanswered after the report.

Because Trump hasn't released more detailed medical records since his first physical as president in 2018, it is unclear if he currently suffers from any seasonal allergies or if he has any family history of medical conditions. It is known that his father, Fred Trump, was diagnosed with dementia in the 1990s.

In an August interview with CBS News, Trump said he would release his medical records to the public, but has yet to do so. He said he is not suffering from any medical conditions.

On Monday, more than 200 health care professionals signed an open letter calling on Trump to release his medical records.

When asked if Trump would release his medical records, the campaign directed ABC News to a press release published over the weekend that included links to the November 2023 and July 2024 memos.

Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung later sent an updated statement, praising Trump's physical endurance.

"President Trump has more energy and more stamina than anyone in politics and is the smartest leader this country has ever seen," the statement read, in part. "He does multiple public events every single day and the public can see he is sharper and more focused than ever before because the future of America is at stake."

ABC News' Fritz Farrow, Will McDuffie, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.