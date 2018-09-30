Yale friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'

A former Yale University classmate of Brett Kavanaugh's says he is "deeply troubled" by what he says has been a blatant mischaracterization by Kavanaugh of his drinking at Yale.Charles "Chad" Ludington now teaches at North Carolina State University. He says in a statement released Sunday that he was a friend of Kavanaugh's at Yale and sometimes drank with him.Ludington described Kavanaugh as "a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker." He says that on many occasions he heard Kavanaugh slur his words and saw him stagger from alcohol consumption, and was often belligerent and aggressive when drunk.Ludington says he plans to speak to the FBI, which has reopened its background investigation of Kavanaugh in light of allegations of sexual misconduct brought against the Supreme Court nominee.