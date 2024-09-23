"The plan of victory is strengthening of Ukraine," Zelenskyy told "GMA."

Exclusive: Zelenskyy says Ukraine's war with Russia is 'closer to the end'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sunday took place under tight security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believes the war with Russia is "close to an end" than many believe and called on allies to strengthen Ukraine's army.

"The plan of victory is strengthening of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during a sit-down interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts. "That's why we're asking our friends, our allies, to strengthen us. It's very important."

"I think that we are closer to the peace than we think," he continued. "We are closer to the end of the war."

Zelensky spoke with Roberts as he visited New York Monday for the United Nations General Assembly this week as part of a trip to the U.S. where he has promised to present what he calls his "Victory Plan" to President Joe Biden as well as other key American political leaders.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska speak with Robin Roberts of ABC News in New York City, Sept. 23, 2024.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly appealed to the United States and United Kingdom to drop their restrictions on the long-range missiles they have provided to Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, has warned that the use of Western weapons to strike Russian targets would be seen as a serious escalation in the war and a direct challenge by NATO nations.

Zelenskyy's request comes amid heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, as well as weeks into Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region. Ukraine said it seized hundreds of square miles and dozens of villages inside the Kursk region in the early days of its surprise offensive.

Zelenskyy told Roberts that Putin is "afraid" of the Kursk operation.

"It's true. He's afraid very much," he said. "Why? Because his people saw that he can't defend -- that he can't defend all his territory."

The Ukrainian leader said that only from a "strong position" can Ukraine "push Putin to stop the war."

Zelenskyy was joined by his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, for the interview. Later this week, Zenlenskyy is expected to travel to Washington to meet with Biden as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.