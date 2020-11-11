2 shot on Poole Rd near Raleigh Blvd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot on Poole Road near Raleigh Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, the Raleigh Police Department said.

In a news release, RPD said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two victims.

Neither victim's condition is currently available. Raleigh police have not provided suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

