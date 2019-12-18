Popular Fayetteville gym suddenly shuts down leaving members, employees scrambling

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular gym in Fayetteville suddenly closed, leaving employees high and dry, eight days before Christmas.

Omni Health and Fitness members and workers came to the gym last night to find crews removing equipment from the facility.

"Wow, this is shocking, it's horrible, it's sad," said one member.

The gym posted an alert to Facebook notifying members that the business would be closing for good on Wednesday.

Others who hadn't seen the post found out the hard way.

"I was driving by and saw the moving trucks," said Kimberly Williams a member.

The sign on the door explained that memberships were transferred to "Fit For Life" on Owen Drive. That gym's management confirming to ABC11 that they merged with Omni and will be honoring their contracts.

While customers have options, employees and owners of shops inside the gym say they were left scrambling.

"We're just in a state of shock, you know. Everything is all abrupt," said Anthony Hill, owner of Heal Thy Living Nutrition.

ABC11 tracked down the owner and spoke with him over the phone. Greg Moseley said he's been battling cancer and had no choice but to close up shop.

"The rent went up. Payroll goes up. Utilities go up and my income went down. So it reached a point where I couldn't financially afford to feed it," Mosely explained.

Mosely went on to say that he told some employees a month ago about the closure. A source close to the situation tells Eyewitness News Mosely decided not to renew the lease agreement in the shopping plaza.

The owner says some employees will receive severance pay. He does plan to keep his two other locations in the South.

Meanwhile, Fit For Life tells ABC11 they have representative standing by to answer any questions about transferring memberships and or canceling their agreement.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apex Police make arrest in sexual assault of jogger on New Year's Day
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Garner
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
2 found dead in Orange County home
RTP nonprofit teaches people how to write computer code for free
Ronald McDonald House creates Santa Room
Would-be thieves find empty packages on Durham front porch
Show More
Erica Parsons' father pleads guilty to murder
Get your Christmas presents wrapped and help homeless pets
Firefighters volunteer to repair bicycles in Durham
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
'Bicycle Man' program prepares to give away 1,500 bicycles, helmets
More TOP STORIES News