Post-storm mosquitoes continue to linger after Hurricane Florence

As cleanups continue from Hurricane Florence people are noticing more bugs.

As cleanups continue from Hurricane Florence people are noticing more bugs, especially mosquitoes.

The number of mosquitoes has risen due to an increase of stagnant water across the region.

Temperatures are also above normal which creates a better environment for mosquitoes to thrive.

That threat for mosquitoes will be highest in spots that still have slow receding water from Florence.

This week mosquito levels will be highest on Wednesday and Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has cautioned people to watch out for these pests as they clean up their homes.

They recommend that you wear long sleeves and pants while outside. Mosquito repellent that contains DEET is also helpful to ward off mosquitos.

Dr. Michael Waldvogel from N.C. State said that as people clean up their homes they should clear containers that are still holding water, clean gutters so water drains properly, and fill holes left over from damaged trees.

Doing this will help to low the number of potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

You can find more information about post-storm pest prevention here.
