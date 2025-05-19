BreakingJoe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
1 dead, 1 injured in Roseboro shooting, deputies say

Monday, May 19, 2025 1:33AM
ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Roseboro on Sunday.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting involving multiple people on Butler Island Road at around 5:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two men who were involved in a disturbance with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the incident is isolated.

