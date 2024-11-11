1 injured, 1 dead in crash involving pedestrians in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another is injured following a crash involving pedestrians in Durham.

Durham police said two men were hit by a 2015 Kia Optima in the 1400 block of Holloway Street on Sunday evening.

When emergency officials arrived they treated one victim at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver, Laquana Poole, 31, of Durham, remained at the scene after the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator G.L. Munter at 919-560-4935 ext. 29448.

