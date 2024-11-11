17-year-old shot and killed in Sanford parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night in Sanford.

The Sanford Police Department said officers responded to calls about gunfire in the area of Saddlebrook Drive just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about this investigation contact the Sanford Police Department at 919-775-8268.

