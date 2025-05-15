1 injured in Walmart parking lot shooting in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a shopping center in Roanoke Rapids.

According to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart Shopping Center at around 5:10 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police said the number of shooters involved is unknown.

We ask that if anyone was in the Walmart area and has any information to please call Crimestopper at 252-583-4444, Visit the crimestoppers web site www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org , www.crimestopperspays.com or use the P3 app on any Android or Apple phone.

ALSO SEE | Man taken to hospital following stabbing at Sheetz gas station in Raleigh