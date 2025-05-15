Man taken to hospital following stabbing at Sheetz gas station in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a gas station in Raleigh.

Police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Sheetz in the 4600 block of Millbrook Green Drive just before 7:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect is contained in the vicinity, and officers are working to get the person in custody.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

