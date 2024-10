1 killed at student-living apartment near UNCC; no word on arrests

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

1 killed at apartment near UNCC

1 killed at apartment near UNCC The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

1 killed at apartment near UNCC The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

1 killed at apartment near UNCC The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was killed Wednesday at a student-living apartment near UNC-Charlotte.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to an assault call at Falling Waters Court located inside the Arcadia student living complex.

Police have not released how the person died but it is being investigated as a homicide.

It's unclear if the person was a UNCC student.

No word yet on any arrests.