1 killed in Harnett County crash involving tractor-trailer

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a crash in Harnett County on Saturday.

Authorities responded to calls about a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle that had collided just past the intersection of NC Highway 87 and Olivia Road just before 3 p.m.

ABC11 crews said there was heavy damage to the front ends of both vehicles following the crash.

One person in the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.