1 person facing charges after chase in Harnett County

Officers said the driver was out on parole at the time of the chase and is now facing multiple new charges.

Officers said the driver was out on parole at the time of the chase and is now facing multiple new charges.

Officers said the driver was out on parole at the time of the chase and is now facing multiple new charges.

Officers said the driver was out on parole at the time of the chase and is now facing multiple new charges.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is facing charges after Erwin police say someone led their officer on a chase.

That officer used a pit maneuver to stop the suspect after they wouldn't pull over leaving the suspect to drive into a ditch.

Police say he got out of the car and started running from the officer, who then tazed him to be able to take him into custody.

Officers said the driver was out on parole at the time of the chase and is now facing multiple new charges.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office is taking over to investigate the incident.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Harnett County shooting at house party

