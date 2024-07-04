1 shot, 1 in custody following shooting in East Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was shot and another taken into custody at a mobile home park in Raleigh.

The shooting happened jut before 1 p.m. on July 4th on Bodie Island Lane near the Neuse River in East Raleigh.

Police have not identified either of the men involved in this case or released any details about why the shooting happened.

Hours after the shooting another call brought police back to the same area. This happened because a fist fight broke out among two people.

Raleigh Police Department hasn't released any details about that altercation either.