1 shot during police operation in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was shot while a police unit executed a search warrant in Rocky Mount on Monday morning.

It happened around 8:15 at a home on Windsor Street.

Rocky Mount Police Department said its Special Operations Division's Narcotics Unit was working with the Violent Crime Unit to execute the search warrant.

During the operation shots were fired and one person was injured. The police department did not specify who opened fire, just that one person was injured.

No officers were injured.

According to the police department, the person who was shot had non-life-threatening injures. Still, that person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation and the State Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will take the lead in the case.