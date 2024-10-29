1 week until Election Day: Voters share issues top of mind as they head to polls

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a bustling lunch rush inside Angie's Restaurant in Garner.

"I am so excited to see the growth throughout the years. It's amazing," said Laquanda Lassiter, who described the beloved establishment as her "favorite place."

Growth also applies to the population surge across the Triangle, which has ushered in new jobs, investments, and national prominence. On the flip side, it's led to a slate of issues, include housing affordability considerations.

"When you go to buy a house, when you go to rent a house, when you go to find somewhere to live, the prices are astronomical, but they're owned by people in another state," said Lassiter.

According to a report from the Government Accountability Office, institutional investors have acquired a growing share of properties across the country, including in the Triangle. As of 2022, 13% of the single-family rental market in Raleigh was held by investors with over 1,000 homes; in Charlotte, it was 18%.

"I think that that's having a (role in the) problem with our homelessness. We have too many people homeless and not enough resources to help," said Lassiter.

At the next table, Omeshanda Kirksey was planning on voting Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm thinking about health care, number one, education, and then finances. Being able to get back ahead. Single moms or dads being able to provide for their family," said Kirksey.

A mother of three, Kirskey would like to see efforts to better support teachers.

"I definitely would like to see teachers be paid more money because of the fact that they do spend a lot of time with the kids," Kirksey said.

A Pew Research Poll found that 81% of respondents rated the economy as "very important" to their vote, ranking as the top issue.

"The cost of food, the cost of going out to eat, all those aspects that you do everyday, (when) you pull up to the fuel pump," said Ronnie Casey.

"Just the cost of food. My daughter actually came home two days ago with two small bags. Small bags. They weren't even full from the supermarket. And she said $75 in groceries. Two small bags. And I can't wrap my head around that," added Jacqueline Falacara.

Both Casey and Falacara also listed immigration at the southern border as key behind their votes.

"It is absolutely alarming to me. I can't even fathom that we've gotten to where we are now. I see the reports of the damage that's being done to cities that I hold near and dear to my heart. And I can't believe the way it's been handled," said Falacara.

Pew found that importance of immigration behind voting decisions varied based off party support. Amongst supporters of Republican candidates, in August 2020, 61% labeled it as "very important," compared to 82% in August 2024. Conversely, 46% of Democrats responded the same in August 2020, a figure that's dropped to 39% in August 2024.

Through Tuesday at noon, there have been nearly 3.2 million ballots cast, a figure equal to just over 40% of total turnout. According to unofficial results, there have been more than 313,000 ballots cast across 22 early voting sites in Wake County through Monday.

"I think early voting is important right now because we never know what happens (on Election Day)," said Casey.