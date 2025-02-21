17-year-old seriously injured in Durham shooting at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham resident Andrew Wynkoop described how a bullet pierced through his balcony door on the third floor of his apartment building on Thursday.

He said the bullet whizzed passed his desk, hit his TV, then the ceiling, and landed in front of his dishwasher.

"At first I was not thinking so straight. I was slow to piece things together. Then slowly kind of realized that there must have been something that happened in the parking lot because that was the angle it came from," said Wynkoop.

At around 3 p.m., the Durham Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon on Courtney Creek Boulevard. Officers said they found shell castings in front of a building in the complex.

Wynkoop said he shared what he found on his kitchen floor after returning to his apartment from the gym.

"If I had been there, that was really where my mind was at, was kind of how fortunate I was to have stepped out for 20 minutes," he said.

Police said a short time later, a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Wynkoop said he was saddened to hear about a victim so young.

"Really sad for anybody got shot. But especially a teenager, it just, it's hard for me to think about what it could have been," said Wynkoop.

Police are still looking for a suspect. DPD is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this incident.