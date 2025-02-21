Man charged in connection with death of missing NC woman Dana Mustian

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was charged on Wednesday in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman, who went missing in 2023.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said 37-year-old Bryan David Griffin Jr., was taken into custody at a hotel on Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in connection with the death of 33-year-old Dana Leigh Mustian.

Dana Leigh Mustian (Photo: Warran Co. Sheriff's Office)

In January, authorities said dive teams in Vance County found human remains that were later identified as Mustian's while searching a pond near Henderson.

Mustian was last seen and heard from on Nov. 30, 2023, on Dorothy Drive in Warrenton.

Griffin has been charged with concealment of a death and is awaiting an extradition hearing at a Myrtle Beach Detention Facility.

