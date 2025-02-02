Human remains of missing NC woman found by dive team: sheriff's office

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Human remains of a missing North Carolina woman were recovered Thursday.

33-year-old Dana Leigh Mustian was last seen and heard from on November 30, 2023, on Dorothy Drive in Warrenton.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Youngsville Rescue Dive Team and the State Bureau of Investigations conducted searches in Vance County. They found possible human remains.

These remains were sent to the NC Medical Examiner's Office, where they were later identified as the remains of Mustian.

Her death and disappearance are still being investigated, the sheriff's office said. No further information was released at this time.

