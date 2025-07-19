18-year-old arrested in connection to Raleigh nightclub shooting last month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest was made in connection shooting a nightclub in Raleigh last month.

On June 29, officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. at Libido Bar and Lounge in the 3100 block of Calvary Drive. Officers found a woman with a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately six minutes later, another shooting was reported at Spring Forest and Capital Boulevard. Officers found a second woman who had been shot. It was determined that she was struck by gunfire at the Calvary Drive scene. Her injury was also deemed non-life-threatening.

Maliq Royal, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; discharge a firearm into occupied property; and injury to personal property.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this incident is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

