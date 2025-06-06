180 workers getting laid off in Fayetteville as polyester plant shuts down

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- About 180 workers are getting laid off from their jobs at a manufacturing plant that is closing in Fayetteville. Alpek, a Mexico-based polyester company, said it is shutting down operations at its site in the Cedar Creek area.

The company has been in Fayetteville since 2001. Residents told ABC11 that they're particularly concerned about older workers who are losing their jobs because of this shutdown, and who could potentially struggle to find work elsewhere.

"When one of our plants is shut down, it makes a big difference in the economy wherever it's at," said Raymond Hall of Fayetteville.

Local business owners such as Raj Singh, the co-owner of Cedar Creek Food Mart, said they also worry about how the shutdown could mean fewer customers and other consequences for their operations.

"Could be a decrease in sales. It could be down from downsizing as far as our productivity lineup goes. We would have to carry less product. We would have to take a hit on sales because a majority of our sales do come across from the street," Singh said.

Alpek told ABC11 that it is beginning a phased ramp-down of activities at the facility in Fayetteville beginning July 31. A document from the state's Department of Commerce showed that Alpek is laying off 180 workers because of the shutdown.

Last week, Alpek first announced it was closing the site on its website, saying the decision is connected to reforming its global footprint and focusing on other areas of the business. The company also said closing the site is projected to save about $20 million each year starting in 2026.

In a statement to ABC11, Alpek said:

"We remain fully committed to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. In support of our employees, we have implemented Career Transition Plans and will be providing a comprehensive separation package."

Hall, who worked in factories for more than 30 years, said his heart goes out to those being laid off.

"I have had it happen to me, so I know how everybody feels, and I wish everybody luck and finding a good or better job."