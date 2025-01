2 dead in Harnett County head-on crash

HARNETT COUNTY, NC (WTVD) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Harnett County on Thursday.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene of the crash on Highway 421 near the Town of Broadway.

Law enforcement have not released the names of the people involved or a cause of the crash.

Both lanes of the highway are closed while an investigation takes place.