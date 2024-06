2 earthquakes detected near Sparta, North Carolina: US Geological Survey

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- According to United States Geological Survey, two earthquakes were detected just miles away from the town of Sparta Tuesday morning.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake happened at 4:41 a.m. The other, which was also 2.3 magnitude, happened at 5:16 a.m.

There have been 14 recorded earthquakes in North Carolina this year.

