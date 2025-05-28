2 facing charges in crash that injured Wake Co. deputy during police chase on I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested and are facing charges in the crash that injured a Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The incident started on I-40 eastbound when the deputy attempted to stop a speeding driver who refused to pull over on May 11.

According to WCSO, the deputy pursued the vehicle to the area of I-40 E and NC 540, where the deputy's vehicle veered off the road and crashed. The suspect did not stop.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested and charged Adrian Josiah Williams, 18, with prearranged speed competition, felony resist a public officer, and felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Deputies also arrested and charged Britton Deon Thomas Jr., 18, with felony resist a public officer, prearranged speed competition, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and felony aiding and abetting.

The deputy involved in the pursuit is recovering from her injuries.

