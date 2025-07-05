2 families were displaced after townhouse fire in East Durham

It happened on Castle Loch Lane in East Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire tore through a townhome in East Durham overnight Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Castle Loch Lane off Olive Branch Road and Highway 98.

All three floors went up in flames. Nobody was hurt, but two families were displaced.

The Durham Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Durham Police Department, Durham County EMS, Durham Highway Fire Department, Raleigh Fire Department, and Redwood Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.