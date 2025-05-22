2 Israeli embassy staffers ID'd after being killed in apparent 'targeted attack' in Washington, DC

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, was promptly taken into custody

WASHINGTON -- Two members of the Israeli embassy staff -- a couple about to get engaged -- were gunned down outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in what the FBI believes may be a targeted attack.

The shooting has sparked outrage and has been condemned as an act of antisemitism after officials said the suspect shouted "free, free Palestine" following the shooting.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar identified the two embassy staff members who were killed outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

He said the pair were attending a Jewish conference of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) when they were gunned down "in a horrific terrorist attack."

"This is the direct result of toxic anti-Semitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world that has been going on since the October 7th massacre," Sa'ar added. "I have been worried for the past few months that something like this would happen. And it did."

An official with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to reporters during the presser that Lischinsky and Milgrim were not diplomats but embassy staff. Lischinsky was a researcher in the political department of the Israeli embassy, while Milgrim organized U.S. missions to Israel.

ABC News has reached out to the U.S. embassy to confirm whether either of the victims was a dual Israeli-American citizen.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, was promptly taken into custody at the scene and is being questioned by police, Smith said.

Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino said the early indicators point to the shooting being a "targeted attack."

The subject is currently being interviewed by DC Metro in conjunction with our FBI JTTF team.

"The US Attorney's office is on scene with me, and our WFO management team, at the Washington Field Office reviewing the evidence to determine additional actions," Bongino said. "The shooting happened a short distance from our Washington Field Office. Our FBI police officer, assigned to the external post on the WFO property, immediately responded and rendered aid after the attack. Early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence. Our FBI team is fully engaged and we will get you answers as soon as we can, without compromising additional leads."

After the shooting, officials said Rodriguez attempted to enter the building where the event was taking place and was stopped by event security, Smith said.

Once in custody, he implied that he had committed the shooting and began to chant, "free, free Palestine," Smith said.

He also explained where he had allegedly ditched the gun used in the shooting, which was promptly recovered, according to officials.

"There is no active threat," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said during the press conference at the Metropolitan Police Department.

"I want to be clear that we will not tolerate this violence or hate in our city. We will not tolerate any acts of terrorism, and we're going to stand together as a community in the coming days and weeks to send a clear message that we will not tolerate anti-Semitism."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump posted a statement about the shooting on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

Emergency call centers began receiving calls around 9:08 p.m. reporting a shooting in the area, Smith said.

When emergency responders arrived, the man and one woman were found at the scene, not breathing, she continued. At least one of the victims was first transported to a local hospital in critical condition, sources told ABC News.

The two victims had been exiting the event at the museum when the incident occurred, officials confirmed.

"The couple that was gunned down tonight were about to be engaged," Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said at the press conference. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing next week in Jerusalem."

He also shared that he had received a call from President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening, pledging the support of the U.S. in combating anti-Semitism.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, confirmed with ABC News that the AJC had hosted an event at the museum on Wednesday night, adding, "We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue. At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families."

The incident took place near the FBI field office in D.C. A top spokesperson for the FBI posted on X that there was a bureau presence at the scene working in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police Department.

"FBI personnel are on the scene working with MPD to respond. We'll have a statement soon and share more information as we are able," Ben Williamson wrote.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro went to the scene shortly after the incident, Bondi said in a post on X.

"Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more," she wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement in the aftermath of the shooting saying he was "shocked" at the murder of two employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C..

"The Prime Minister spoke with Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, and received an immediate update on the details of the incident," the statement said. "The Prime Minister sends strength to the Ambassador and the embassy employees."

"My heart aches for the families of the beloved young man and woman, whose lives were cut short by a heinous anti-Semitic murderer," Netanyahu said. "I have instructed to increase security arrangements at Israeli missions around the world and security for representatives of the state."

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism" in a post on X.

"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," he wrote.

United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X, "We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.