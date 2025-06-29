2 men found hurt in flipped car near Waffle House after shooting, Goldsboro Police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were found injured inside a flipped car after Goldsboro police officers responded to a shooting call early Sunday morning.

Officers went to the 400 block of N. Berkeley Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. and found a car that had flipped in the woods behind Waffle House at 502 N. Berkeley Blvd.

They found a man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers received two calls from additional victims with injuries who said they were inside the vehicle and ran through the woods after the vehicle flipped.

The driver, a 20-year-old Goldsboro man, was taken to UNC Health Wayne and later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center. A 21-year-old Goldsboro man was taken to UNC Health Wayne.

The investigation into this incident is still developing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests.

