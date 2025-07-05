2 NC residents start holiday with a bang, win big lottery prizes

Two lucky winners took home substantial lottery prizes just in time for the Fourth of July.

Two lucky winners took home substantial lottery prizes just in time for the Fourth of July.

Two lucky winners took home substantial lottery prizes just in time for the Fourth of July.

Two lucky winners took home substantial lottery prizes just in time for the Fourth of July.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two lucky lottery players in North Carolina got the Fourth of July off to a bang with big jackpot wins.

One person, in Elm City, down in the Wilson area, bought a $1 Outlaw's Loot digital instant ticket and instantly won a Grand Fortune jackpot of $4.7 million on Thursday.

The odds of that win were 1 in 50 million.

ALSO SEE | Cumberland County woman wins $1 million top prize on $10 scratch-off

Outlaw's Loot is a multi-state digital instant game offered now by lotteries in North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. After Thursday's big win, the jackpot reset at $150,000 and continues to climb.

The second win happened in Thursday's Cash 5 drawing. A lucky person who bought the winning ticket at the Maggie Valley Mart on Soco Road in Maggie Valley took home the $318,544.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App