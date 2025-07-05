2 NC residents start holiday with a bang, win big lottery prizes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two lucky lottery players in North Carolina got the Fourth of July off to a bang with big jackpot wins.
One person, in Elm City, down in the Wilson area, bought a $1 Outlaw's Loot digital instant ticket and instantly won a Grand Fortune jackpot of $4.7 million on Thursday.
The odds of that win were 1 in 50 million.
ALSO SEE | Cumberland County woman wins $1 million top prize on $10 scratch-off
Outlaw's Loot is a multi-state digital instant game offered now by lotteries in North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. After Thursday's big win, the jackpot reset at $150,000 and continues to climb.
The second win happened in Thursday's Cash 5 drawing. A lucky person who bought the winning ticket at the Maggie Valley Mart on Soco Road in Maggie Valley took home the $318,544.
The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App