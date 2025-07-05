2 NC residents start holiday with a bang, win big lottery prizes

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Saturday, July 5, 2025 2:01AM
Two lucky winners took home substantial lottery prizes just in time for the Fourth of July.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two lucky lottery players in North Carolina got the Fourth of July off to a bang with big jackpot wins.

One person, in Elm City, down in the Wilson area, bought a $1 Outlaw's Loot digital instant ticket and instantly won a Grand Fortune jackpot of $4.7 million on Thursday.

The odds of that win were 1 in 50 million.

Outlaw's Loot is a multi-state digital instant game offered now by lotteries in North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. After Thursday's big win, the jackpot reset at $150,000 and continues to climb.

The second win happened in Thursday's Cash 5 drawing. A lucky person who bought the winning ticket at the Maggie Valley Mart on Soco Road in Maggie Valley took home the $318,544.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

