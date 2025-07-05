2 building fires displace 2 families, 8 other people in Durham

It happened on Castle Loch Lane in East Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two building fires left several without homes Saturday morning in Durham.

The first one happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Castle Loch Lane off Olive Branch Road and Highway 98.

All three floors went up in flames. Nobody was hurt, but two families were displaced.

The Durham Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Durham Police Department, Durham County EMS, Durham Highway Fire Department, Raleigh Fire Department, and Redwood Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The second fire happened at SoHo Apartment Homes in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road just before 9 a.m.

There were two separate fires in Durham -- one at Soho Apartment Homes and another at a townhome on Castle Loch Lane. Photos | Durham Fire Department

No one was injured; all occupants were out of the two story multi-unit apartment by the time authorities arrived.

Eight people were displaced and are being assisted with temporary housing by property management.

Durham County EMS assisted Durham Fire Department on scene. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

