2 Triangle high schoolers and stage stars head to New York City for the Jimmy Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County teens are in New York City this weekend getting ready for the Jimmy Awards, which is a national celebration of student achievement.

ABC11 caught up with Alex Fluker of Panther Creek High School and Conor Kruger of Enloe High School after they were named finalists at the DPAC Rising Star Awards, a competition sponsored by ABC11.

Fluker plans to attend UNCG next year and take her acting and singing chops to the next level.

"I'm so excited to get to do what I love with a bunch of other high school students who have worked hard and get to do it all on Broadway," Fluker said.

Kruger plans to attend Southern Cal and wants to become an actor in film and television.

"It's surreal. Doesn't feel real but it's a huge honor," Kruger said. The coaches they have you work with are real Broadway alumni and just wonderful people ... spending a week with them is going to be very enlightening."

The Jimmy Awards are coming up Monday in New York. Singer Josh Groban will be the host.