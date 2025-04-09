State-of-the-art-drinking water laboratory opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new state-of-the-art drinking water laboratory in Raleigh that will serve hundreds of thousands of people.

Drinking water in Raleigh has always been safe, but the new laboratory will ensure that 640,000 people will continue to have safe drinking water.

The brand-new laboratory is 15,000 square feet and will have the capabilities to analyze tens of thousands of samples each year.

The laboratory has been in development for 10 years. In 2016, a lab study evaluated the aging infrastructure at two water facilities.

The Neuse River Resource Recovery facility was renovated. Water officials determined the E.M. Johnson facility needed to be replaced to meet growing needs.

Raleigh water officials are confident that the new building will create the data and reports to show they are meeting all the safe drinking water requirements.

The laboratory will serve customers in Raleigh, Garner, Wake Forest, Rolesville, Knightdale, Wendell, and Zebulon.

Video is from a previous story

Third Best Drinking Water

In 2023, the City of Raleigh's water came in third place in an international contest for the best drinking water. The "Best of the Best" Water Taste Test was recently held by the American Water Works Association at its Annual Conference and Exposition in Canada.

Winners were decided by a panel of judges that included trained water profilers who participated in a blind taste test.