Water customers might notice different taste, smell to Raleigh water, but it's only temporary

During this period, which runs from Thursday, Feb. 27, through April 10, the city will temporarily switch from its usual chloramine disinfection method to chlorine-only treatment. City officials say this change is necessary to disinfect the entire water distribution system.

Some may notice a slight difference in the taste or smell of their water, but city officials assure the public that it remains safe to drink and use.

"Hopefully, they won't notice anything, but potentially, it could smell a little different. It could taste a little different," said Kimberly Holmes-Iverson, water communications manager for the City of Raleigh. "You might actually notice a smell similar to a swimming pool because it's chlorine. But there are probably some folks who will notice a slight difference in the way it tastes and smells. It's still safe to use-you can drink it, offer it to your pets, wash your clothes, take a bath, and water your plants. It just might smell, taste, and look a little different."

In addition to the disinfection change, Raleigh Water crews will be flushing the system, which could cause temporary discoloration. Officials emphasize that while residents might notice a chlorine taste, odor, or slight discoloration, the water remains safe to drink.

For more information, visit the City of Raleigh's website or contact Raleigh Water.

