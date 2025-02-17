City of Durham to perform annual water disinfection changeover

The city said the process will begin on Friday, Feb. 28, and will continue through Monday, April 13.

The city said the process will begin on Friday, Feb. 28, and will continue through Monday, April 13.

The city said the process will begin on Friday, Feb. 28, and will continue through Monday, April 13.

The city said the process will begin on Friday, Feb. 28, and will continue through Monday, April 13.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham's Department of Water Management will perform an annual water treatment disinfection changeover process and is warning customers of a possible change in the taste and smell of their tap water.

The city said the process will begin on Friday, Feb. 28, and will continue through Monday, April 13.

The month-long process is required by federal and state regulations and is typically done in the spring. It does not affect the safety or quality of Durham's drinking water, the department added.

The process involves temporarily switching from the chlorine and ammonia combination ordinarily used to disinfect Durham's water to chlorine only. The city said water treatment staff will stop adding ammonia on Feb. 28 and resume its use on April 14. The temporary switch is a precautionary measure to ensure the entire water distribution system remains clean.

Durham has used chlorine and ammonia as its primary disinfection method since 2002. Officials said the chemicals form a compound called chloramine, which safely and effectively disinfects water while also reducing the formation of disinfection byproducts in the water distribution system.

Here are things the city said to look for during the changeover process:

While Water Management crews are flushing in neighborhoods, residents may notice a slight discoloration in their tap water. Dialysis patients and aquarium/pond owners should continue to take special precautions to remove traces of ammonia and chlorine from water prior to its use.

Before washing white clothing, customers should check their water and, if noticing any discoloration, turn on the tap until the water runs clear. If discoloration persists, contact Water Management at (919) 560-4344. If a stronger than normal taste or odor is present in drinking water, try storing water in the refrigerator for later use as chlorine dissipates after a few hours.

Several of Durham's interconnected neighboring utilities in the Triangle, including Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Morrisville, and Orange Water and Sewer Authority, will also perform annual disinfection process changeovers and flushing.

For more information about the process visit the City of Durham's website.